JigJam receive a standing ovation at the Opry
JigJam (above), originators of I-Grass, have made their debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, performing their original song 'Tullamore to Boston' and the traditional fiddle tune 'June apple', which received a standing ovation. Videos of both performances can be seen on the band's Facebook.
JigJam in their present configuration consist of founder members Jamie McKeogh (lead singer, guitar) and Daithi Melia (5-string banjo, dobro) from Tullamore, with Gavin Strappe (mandolin, tenor banjo) from Tipperary and Danny Hunter (fiddle) from Glasgow. All four JigJam albums can now be bought as a bundle for €60.00.
