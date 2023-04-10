10 April 2023

Ivan M. Tribe, 1 May 1940-4 Apr. 2023

The BIB learns with regret of the death last Tuesday (4 Apr.) of Ivan M. Tribe, one of the premier scholars of old-time, 'hillbilly', and bluegrass music, and the culture that produced them. He was an indefatigable writer on these subjects. Richard Thompson has contributed an obituary on Bluegrass Today indicating the scope of Dr Tribe's achievements, and including a tribute from Matteo Ringressi, who will be playing at Bluegrass Omagh 2023 as a member of the Truffle Valley Boys (I). A further obituary is on the funeral home website. The image above is from the cover of Dr Tribe's Folk music in overdrive: a primer on traditional country and bluegrass artists, published by the University of Tennessee Press in 2018.

© Richard Hawkins

