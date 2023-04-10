Ivan M. Tribe, 1 May 1940-4 Apr. 2023
Bluegrass Today indicating the scope of Dr Tribe's achievements, and including a tribute from Matteo Ringressi, who will be playing at Bluegrass Omagh 2023 as a member of the Truffle Valley Boys (I). A further obituary is on the funeral home website. The image above is from the cover of Dr Tribe's Folk music in overdrive: a primer on traditional country and bluegrass artists, published by the University of Tennessee Press in 2018.
© Richard Hawkins
