28 April 2023

I am a pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100 out today

Two months ago the BIB reported on Stacy Chandler's No Depression article 'Dolly Parton, Steve Earle, and more featured on 100th birthday tribute to Doc Watson', describing the fifteen-track album I am a pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100. The album is out today, and is reviewed by Jim Shahen in 'Songs shine brightest on star-studded Doc Watson tribute'. A quote: 'What makes the album such a rewarding listen is the obvious care and work each performer put into their respective song.' Three YouTube audio tracks from the album are included.

Update: David Menconi, historian of North Carolina popular music, reviews the album (with four videos of tracks from it) and considers Doc's legacy as a person, as well as in music, in 'Doc Watson at 100: his influence lives on through MerleFest, new tribute album' on the Bluegrass Situation.

