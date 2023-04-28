I am a pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100 out today
'Dolly Parton, Steve Earle, and more featured on 100th birthday tribute to Doc Watson', describing the fifteen-track album I am a pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100. The album is out today, and is reviewed by Jim Shahen in 'Songs shine brightest on star-studded Doc Watson tribute'. A quote: 'What makes the album such a rewarding listen is the obvious care and work each performer put into their respective song.' Three YouTube audio tracks from the album are included.
Update: David Menconi, historian of North Carolina popular music, reviews the album (with four videos of tracks from it) and considers Doc's legacy as a person, as well as in music, in 'Doc Watson at 100: his influence lives on through MerleFest, new tribute album' on the Bluegrass Situation.
© Richard Hawkins
