I received my Purcell bridges a few weeks ago fromin North Carolina. He sources both new and old woods to craft a very fine line of banjo bridges. I ordered two, one called 'Old Shop Maple Nr 1' and another called 'Old Gym Floor Maple'; of those, the second one seemed to bring out the best of my Prucha Pioneer , which I received late last year.The stock bridge was doing a super job but I felt that the instrument had more to offer, so I took the plunge and after reading the descriptions of all the products on offer on his website, I narrowed it down to those two. It's really got everything a player is looking for: great responsiveness, volume to spare, and just the right balance of note separation and sustain. Here's a short clip of it on my Prucha []. If you're in the market for a bridge upgrade, you could do worse than checking out the website http://www.purcell-banjo-bridges.com/ ... worked together to arrange the traditional fiddle tune 'Blackberry blossom' using classical arrangement techniques. This arrangement was originally made for 5-string banjo and classical guitar but here guitarist Billie Feather is using a Deering Solana Six 6-string banjo.* We asked the pair questions on how they went about arranging this tune in this style. Read the interview and get some ideas for your playing!© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Banjo, Hardware, Interviews