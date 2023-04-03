EWOB 2023: programme announced
European World Of Bluegrass (EWOB) festival, at Voorthuizen in the Netherlands, have announced the programme for this year's event on the EWOB Facebook:
We are looking forward to EWOB 2023 with a great line-up of bands! We can now publish the schedule for May 18-19-20! We are positive this schedule offers great variety of styles, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Find ticket information on the Admission page of the website. No reservation or pre-order possible or necessary. You can buy your wristband at venue De Eng and at our campsite at De Oranjevereniging. Looking forward to meeting you all again in Voorthuizen!
The concert schedule presents eighteen acts over three days: six bands are from the Netherlands, and five from the Czech Republic. Long Way Home, who were on the EWOB bill last year representing Ireland, appear this year as 'US/NL'.
