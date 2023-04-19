19 April 2023

Coming soon to a festival near you...

The Boogiemen: (l-r) Arnold Lasseur, Aart Schroevers, Bart van Strien, Robert-Jan Kanis (photo: Wunderlust Photography)

Thanks to our good friend Patrick Fuchs, director of the International Bühl Bluegrass Festival in south-west Germany, and to Judith Kirschner-Forcher of the City of Bühl press department for the latest press release on this year's festival, which will be held on 5 and 6 May (see the BIB for 16 Feb.). Patrick's favourite band are our old friends the Blue Grass Boogiemen (NL) who will be playing the Friday evening concert. Irish audiences will have the chance of renewing acquaintance with the Boogiemen when they perform at Bluegrass Omagh 2023, three weeks after Bühl.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 3:32 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home