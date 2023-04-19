Coming soon to a festival near you...
Thanks to our good friend Patrick Fuchs, director of the International Bühl Bluegrass Festival in south-west Germany, and to Judith Kirschner-Forcher of the City of Bühl press department for the latest press release on this year's festival, which will be held on 5 and 6 May (see the BIB for 16 Feb.). Patrick's favourite band are our old friends the Blue Grass Boogiemen (NL) who will be playing the Friday evening concert. Irish audiences will have the chance of renewing acquaintance with the Boogiemen when they perform at Bluegrass Omagh 2023, three weeks after Bühl.
