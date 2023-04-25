Celebrating Doc Watson at MerleFest 2023
MerleFest is due to start two days from now (27-30 Apr.), and as this year is also the centenary of Doc Watson's birth, special features in the festival's schedule have been arranged. In 'Through the lens: a look ahead at MerleFest 2023, celebrating Doc Watson’s 100th birthday', Amos Perrine contributes to No Depression his own tribute to Doc and an outline of the sets that will be played in Doc's honour, together with details of the artists involved and an album of photographs of them, taken at various recent events.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Commemoration, Festivals
