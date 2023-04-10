Bob Denton (USA) in Ireland, 1-10 May 2023
Thanks to the multi-talented Bob Denton for the news that he will be in Ireland during the first ten days of May. Bob has been active for over fifty years in bluegrass, old-time, Irish traditional, and other music in many countries. He writes (links inserted by the BIB):
Heading over to Donegal on May 3rd to pick up one or more Emerald guitars. Then planning on the 4 p.m. jam at the Cobblestone but will be around till the 10th. Wondering if there’s anything else happening in bluegrass or old-time.
I used to tour with Roger Sprung in the '60s and other bluegrass bands for many years including Ireland in the '70s and China, but these days I am more into old-time as well as ITM. I’ll probably have my custom convertible that has a 12” pot with a Whyte Laydie tone ring (made in Canada) with both Irish tenor and clawhammer necks. Would be fun to give the new guitar(s) a run as well...
The BIB has informed Bob of the Dublin Bluegrass Collective jam sessions every Sunday and Tuesday, where he will be welcome. In recent years he has been joint organiser (with Andrew Lambert) of www.irisholdtime.com and its 2018, 2019, and 2020 Appalachian Old-Time Gatherings in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. The BIB is glad to hear that there are hopes of another Gathering next year.
Bob (guitar) with the Roger Sprung Band
© Richard Hawkins
