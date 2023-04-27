'Bluegrass on the Lakelands' - and more
24 Apr., thanks to Jim MacArdle of the Watery Hill Boys (above; Jim at centre) for this message,
... just to let you know that the Watery Hill Boys will be playing at two Very Special Events in May. On Saturday 20 May we will be at The Moorings restaurant, Bellanaleck, for a ‘Bluegrass on the Lakelands’ show in aid of Palliative Care – this is a beautiful venue. On the following Saturday (27th) we will be at the Ulster American Folk Park for Bluegrass Omagh 2023. Looking forward to seeing our friends , old and new, at both venues.
Jim also sends a view of The Moorings (below) and a copy of a Facebook post from Hilda Watson, reporting that tickets for 'Bluegrass on the Lakelands' on 20 May are now available from The Moorings, telephone 02866348679.
NB: BIB readers should note that the Bluegrass Omagh 2023 lineup is now much larger than when first published (and it was pretty good even then).
