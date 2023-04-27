NB: BIB readers should note that the Bluegrass Omagh 2023 lineup is now much larger than when first published (and it was pretty good even then).

Following the BIB post of 24 Apr. , thanks toof the Watery Hill Boys (above; Jim at centre) for this message,Jim also sends a view of The Moorings (below) and a copy of a Facebook post from, reporting that tickets for 'Bluegrass on the Lakelands' on 20 May are now available from The Moorings, telephone 02866348679.© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Fundraising, Gigs, Venues