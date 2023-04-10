Bluegrass-and-Celtic fusion at Westport 2023
Bluegrass Today, Uri Kohen, head of the organising committee of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, explains in detail to John Lawless a special feature of this year's festival (9-11 June): a collaboration combining three top local, Irish traditional, and folk musicians - Freda Hatton, Julie Langan, and Declan Askin - with Brendan Butler, one of Ireland's most prominent bluegrass and old-time musicians. The four of them will rework Irish traditional tunes in a bluegrass style, and bluegrass classics in traditional Irish folk style. As this will take place in the setting of a session, musicians from both genres will be able to make their own contributions to create something truly unique. Uri states: 'This gig is in line with our festival’s ever quest to discover and promote the deep roots of American old-time music and bluegrass in Irish folk and traditional music.'
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, Fusions, Irish music, Old-time, Recordings, Sessions
