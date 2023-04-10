10 April 2023

Bluegrass-and-Celtic fusion at Westport 2023

Today on Bluegrass Today, Uri Kohen, head of the organising committee of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, explains in detail to John Lawless a special feature of this year's festival (9-11 June): a collaboration combining three top local, Irish traditional, and folk musicians - Freda Hatton, Julie Langan, and Declan Askin - with Brendan Butler, one of Ireland's most prominent bluegrass and old-time musicians. The four of them will rework Irish traditional tunes in a bluegrass style, and bluegrass classics in traditional Irish folk style. As this will take place in the setting of a session, musicians from both genres will be able to make their own contributions to create something truly unique. Uri states: 'This gig is in line with our festival’s ever quest to discover and promote the deep roots of American old-time music and bluegrass in Irish folk and traditional music.'

In addition to giving an outline of the Festival lineup, Uri draws attention to the presentation that will be made by Dr Greg Reish of the Centre of Popular Music at the University of Middle Tennessee and Spring Fed Records, about the restoration of the Haley Family recordings and their issue as a box set. John Lawless concludes: 'From all accounts, it is a charming festival with a great deal to offer in a weekend away.'

