Banjophonics reviewed on Bluegrass Today
Ron Block (5-string banjo) and Damien O'Kane (tenor banjo) have toured here several times, most recently last October in support of their second collaboration on record, the album Banjophonics. The album is reviewed today by Lee Zimmerman on Bluegrass Today, with more details of the recording and the artists taking part, and a playlist with samples of all the tracks.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Recordings, Reviews, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home