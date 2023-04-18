Bands galore on Kilkenny Roots Festival Music Trail
Kilkenny Roots Festival (28 Apr.-1 May) has not been drawn up with bluegrass or old-time enthusiasts in mind, but the Music Trail programme should be rewarding for them - apart from the difficulty of catching all the bands one wants to hear when many of them are on at the same time. Over the weekend (the schedule for Sunday 30 April is especially busy) it will be possible to see and hear Woodbine, Two Time Polka, The Needables, the Blue Light Smugglers, the Prairie Jaywalkers, the Rye River Band, and the Niall Toner Band, not to mention other bands whose names your editor doesn't recognise.
