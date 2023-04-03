Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves - more dates in Ireland, 11-14 May 2023
Baltimore Fiddle Fair (4-7 May), the 'apocalyptic stringband duo' of Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves (right) are scheduled to play three further shows in this island before crossing to Britain for a further twelve dates. The new dates shown on their online tour schedule (where online booking links are provided) are:
- Thurs. 11th May: Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre, Armagh city, 8.00 p.m.
- Fri. 12th: An Taibhdhearc, 19 Middle St., Galway city, 8.00 p.m.
- Sun. 14th: The Cobblestone, Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
Labels: Old-time, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home