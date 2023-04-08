A springtime/ Easter reflection from Tim O'Brien
Tim O'Brien, who toured here in January with his wife Jan Fabricius, has released a new single, 'Little lamb little lamb', a song written last spring and recorded in December 2022 with his touring band: Tim (guitar, lead vocal), Jan Fabricius (mandolin, vocal), Mike Bub (bass), Shad Cobb (fiddle), and Cory Walker (banjo; also with East Nash Grass). The lyrics contrast the joyful rebirth of spring with the singer’s advancing age, and are given in full on YouTube; the video can also be seen in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today. The track will be on Tim O’Brien’s next album, Cup of sugar, which is scheduled for release on 16 June.
