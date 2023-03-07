Westport 2023: concert, workshops, and square dance tickets
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (9-11 June 2023) announce:
Tickets for all festival events are now available via the festival's website. As in previous years, most of the festival gigs are free to the public, and each night there will be one fully ticketed and fully seated concert.
Fri. 9 June, 8.00 p.m., Westport Town Hall: Celebration of Old Time Music, €25: Austin & Courtney Derryberry with special guest Greg Reish / Bill & The Belles
Sat. 10 June, 8:00 p.m., Westport Town Hall: It's All About Bluegrass, €25: Melody Walker & Jacob Groopman / Fog Holler / The Kody Norris Show
* Friday and Saturday combo ticket €45
Sun. 11 June, 9.00 p.m., Matt Molloy's Yard Bar: The Folky Thing, €20: Irish singer/ songwriter and fiddle player Niamh Dunne
Sat. 10 June, 12.30 p.m., Westport Town Hall: workshop €10: Restoring the Haley Family recordings, with Greg Reish
Sat. 10 June, 2.30 p.m., Westport Town Hall: workshop €10: Fiddle workshop with Austin Derryberry
Sun. 11 June, 4.00 p.m., Clew Bay Hotel (back room): Square dance €10
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home