Travelers rest reviewed on Bluegrass Today
Travelers rest, the first full-length album by The Foreign Landers (comprising David and Tabitha Benedict), was released late last year and has now been reviewed by Braeden Paul on Bluegrass Today, with a playlist giving samples of all ten tracks. Track 4, 'Johnny's peacock / The red-tailed hawk', is described as 'one of the most authentic tracks on the album', which (though well meant) is a somewhat left-handed compliment to the others. All the tracks can be heard in full on Bandcamp, where the album can be bought for $10 or more in digital format and $15 or more as a CD, all musicians are listed, and the Foreign Landers' instruments are identified.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Celtic music, Folk, Recordings, Reviews
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home