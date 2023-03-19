The latest BU
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine is on Appalachian Road Show (who were to have headlined Bluegrass Omagh 2020). The many other good features include Sandy Hatley's article on Fred Bartenstein, bluegrass historian, communicator, and facilitator; articles on the Foghorn Stringband (who will be here in May), Andy Thorn, the serenader of foxes; luthier Wayne Henderson; Lilian Werbin of Elderly Instruments; and Tunefox, 'the clever way to learn and practice bluegrass music'.
Perhaps not by coincidence, a feature on Josh Graves's 1935 Model 27 round-neck Dobro, which is now on display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, is followed by one on the Farm Hands, led by Josh's son Tim. A video of the band's release 'Bluegrass DNA' can be seen on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Media
