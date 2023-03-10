The Country Pickers bow out to a full house
The Country Pickers of Switzerland, originally founded in 1960 as a country music duo and subsequently developed into a full bluegrass band, will play their final show this coming Sunday (12 Mar.) at a hotel near Basel. The show is already sold out.
A brief history of the Country Pickers is supplied by Paolo Dettwiler (mandolin, vocals), who has also served European bluegrass as founder and editor of Bluegrass Europe magazine, co-founder and chairman of the European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA), and international representative on the board of the IBMA. He has no intention of withdrawing from bluegrass activity after Sunday. Richard Thompson's article includes a discography and two videos, one of which is an eight-minute review of the band's history (also on YouTube).
© Richard Hawkins
