Roger Ryan's Country Cuts, March 2023
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland (CMAI) for the current issue of his 'Country Cuts' newsletter, with a quota of bluegrass and bluegrass-related news. The contents include details of the massive lineup of this year's MerleFest (27-30 Apr. 2023) in North Carolina; the Legends of American Country Show at Cork's Everyman Theatre (Sun. 26 Mar.); Record Store Day 2023 (Sat. 22 Apr.); Two Time Polka's March gigs; the plans of Garth Brooks for one (or possibly two) duet albums; The Chicks' 2023 world tour, which will see them at Dublin's 3Arena on 30 June; and a gig this coming Friday (24 Mar.) by The Raines (Ruth Dillon, Julia Erkonnen, and Yvonne Tiernan) at Seachurch, Ballycotton, Co. Cork.
The link to Country Cuts March 2023 has also been included in the BIB's compilation of Roger's newsletters.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home