The most common thing students need to work on is playing with less tension. Any physical tension interferes with tone and rhythm, as well as any expression that you want to achieve. I wouldn’t say that it’s easy to get rid of tension, but I believe it is the thing that often yields the biggest results. I would recommend figuring out where there’s extra tension in your body, and retraining your body to play without it, by playing extremely slowly and focusing on that muscle or motion.© Richard Hawkins

