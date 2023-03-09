News of past and coming visitors
Bluegrass Today has some news of US bluegrass artists who have visited Ireland in the past or will be coming soon. In the first item, Compass Records announces a collaboration between two previous visitors, both multi-award-winners: a single by Missy Raines and Danny Paisley, who duet on 'These ole blues', written by the late Loretta Lynn and her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell. It's a powerful recording, which can be heard on Bluegrass Today or YouTube; is due for release tomorrow (10 Mar.); and will be on Missy's next album, Highlander, scheduled for the autumn.
*The BIB mentioned on 2 Nov. 2022 that Garrett Newton - who visited Ireland in 2017 together with his band and Lorraine Jordan, and was on the cover of Bluegrass Standard magazine last November - is now (still only in his early twenties) dedicating himself to the music of Hank Williams and the era of classic country. Bluegrass Today reports on Garrett as leader of the Lovesick Drifters, with a video of one of the band's recent performances.
*Two months from now, audiences at Bluegrass Omagh 2023 will be able to hear Zoe and Cloyd with their unique blend of the traditions of bluegrass and klezmer music. They've embodied this in their coming album on Organic Records, Songs of our grandfathers, from which two new singles are now available: 'We'll meet again, sweetheart' and 'Bei mir bistu sheyn', which can be heard on YouTube via these links, and on Bluegrass Today.
