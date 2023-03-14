New music from Alison Brown and Sister Sadie
Alison Brown and Gena Britt, both distinguished banjo-players and both previous visitors to Ireland, feature on new or coming recordings. Alison Brown, founder and director of the Compass Records Group, will be releasing on 5 May her new album On banjo, 'an inventive musical tapestry that includes forays into bluegrass, Brazilian choro music, classical, and swing-era jazz'. It is now available for pre-order, in several formats and bundle options. Gena Britt, who was here in 2019 as a member of Alecia Nugent's band, is a founder-member of Sister Sadie, and her strong lead singing is heard on the band's latest single, 'Well', written by Becky Buller (another previous visitor). More details are on the Mountain Home Music Company press release.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Recordings, Visiting players
