New banjo damper from Gold Tone
Gold Tone FitsAll Banjo Damper ($49.99), which not only does away with the need for hand towels, t-shirts, and other objects stuffed inside the instrument to modify tone and volume - it controls overtones, is easily fitted or removed, and can be adjusted to fit between the dowel stick/ perchpole or inner coordinating rod.
It comes with two extension adapters, allowing a variety of heights between one inch and two-and-a-half inches, and a handy container. Clawhammer player Rebekah Weiler, using one of the new Gold Tone High Moon banjos, demonstrates the FitsAll damper in a video on the Gold Tone web page (also on YouTube).
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home