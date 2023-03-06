More acts for Westport 2023
Uri Kohen, head of the organising team of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (9-11 June 2023), announces:
Last month, the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (June 9-11) has announced a number of extra acts to the already unique and exciting lineup.
Austin & Courtney Derryberry with Greg Reish will join Bill & the Belles on the main Friday concert which will present old-time music in all its glory.
The Demolition String Band (NY, USA) will return to Ireland for the sixth time and will play our festival for the first time.
Lunch Special is a three-piece bluegrass band from the UK. For their first ever festival appearance, they will be joined by highly acclaimed banjo player Chris Lord of The Vanguards fame.
Freda Hatton, Julie Langan, and Declan Askin will be joined by friend of the festival Brendan Butler for a session combining folk, trad, and bluegrass.
Along with the acts that have been announced last December, this is the most ambitious and unique programme we have ever presented.
BIB editor's note: Some particularly exciting Westport workshop news, together with full information on concert programmes and ticket-buying, will be announced very shortly.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, Folk, Irish music, Visiting bands
