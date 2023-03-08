Mighty Poplar release two singles today (8 Mar. 2023)
A month ago the BIB drew attention to the new bluegrass supergroup Mighty Poplar, comprising Andrew Marlin (mandolin) of Watchhouse, Noam Pikelny (banjo) and Chris Eldridge (guitar) of Punch Brothers, Greg Garrison (bass) of Leftover Salmon, and Alex Hargreaves (fiddle) of the Billy Strings Band. The band was also featured at about that time on Bluegrass Today and No Depression.
Mighty Poplar is now No Depression's Spotlight band for March, and editor Stacy Chandler has marked this with a major interview article, which deals at length with the making of their ten-track debut album, scheduled for release on Free Dirt Records at the end of this month. Thanks to Devon Leger of Hearth Music for the news that two singles by Mighty Poplar are being released today (8 Mar.): the fiddle tune 'Grey eagle' and 'A distant land to roam' (from the singing of Hazel Dickens & Alice Gerrard). Devon writes:
It feels like bluegrass is moving into the mainstream more than ever before [...] These master musicians are coming together in celebration of the spirit of bluegrass. By which I mean, the magic of making handcrafted music in the moment, pushing each other further and further.
© Richard Hawkins
