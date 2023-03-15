Lily Sheehan backs Deirdre Murphy at Listowel TOMORROW (16 Mar. 2023)
St John's Theatre and Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, announces that Deirdre Murphy, 'songwriter, singer, choreographer, dancer, playwright, designer, and sartorial adventurer', will be playing there tomorrow night (Thurs. 16 Mar.) with her band. St John's e-newsletter says (links added by the BIB):
She will be joined by phenomenal multi-instrumentalists Jason McNamara (Acid Granny) and Lily Sheehan (Mules & Men). The trio delivered an electric set at the 2022 Electric Picnic, and and have been winning hearts and minds ever since. They will be performing music from Deirdre's debut album Matriotism, as well as an eclectic mix of additional original music with loop station, spoken word, and a cappella singing.
The photo above shows Lily (right) with Deirdre Murphy. The BIB congratulates Lily on making her talents felt in a new field.
