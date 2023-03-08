Kyle Tuttle on Deering Live tonight (8 Mar. 2023)
Kyle Tuttle will be the featured artist tonight (Wed. 8 Mar.) on Deering Live. Their blurb states:
International Banjo Champion Kyle Tuttle is shredding his way through the jamgrass scene. Since moving to Nashville in 2012 Kyle has shared the stage with many epic performers, most notably as a member of the Jeff Austin Band for three years. Kyle has also worked closely with jamgrass legends Larry Keel, Travelin’ McCourys, Leftover Salmon, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, and Railroad Earth. In addition to being seen around the jamgrass circuit, Kyle is a studio musician in Nashville, and recently produced the Chain Station album Backroads. Currently on tour with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway!
The interview can be watched live on the Deering page from 11.00 p.m. tonight, or on YouTube then or later. Kyle Tuttle's music can be heard on his website and YouTube.
