Ken Perlman teaches syncopation in clawhammer
Ken Perlman (right), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, sends a reminder of his next online live instructional workshop in the current (third) season of his 'Clawhammer Clinics for old-time banjo' series: 'Adapting syncopated rhythms to clawhammer' (Mon. 27 Mar.). Ken writes:
Based on a very simple element called the 'skip-stroke' or 'ghost brush', here's a step-by-step method that covers everything from shuffle endings and pushing the beat to complex rhythmic patterns, the 'Turkey in the straw' lick, and even full-fledged ragtime. If you already own or have an interest in Ken's latest book, Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo, this is the workshop for you!
Each Clawhammer Clinic lasts an hour and a half. All Ken's previous Clinics are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home