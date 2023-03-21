Jim Pankey - hoping to visit Ireland again
Jim Pankey (right) is one of the most prolific instructors in the bluegrass- and old-time-banjo worlds. His YouTube channel holds literally hundreds of videos on learning specific tunes and specific techniques, and many reviews of new instruments; together with tab books for banjo and tabs for guitar and mandolin.
Jim visited Ireland in 2012 as a member of the Curtis Blackwell Bluegrass Band (led by former Blue Grass Boy Curtis Blackwell) on their first tour in Ireland; and returned in July 2016 as banjo player for the Hamilton County Ramblers from Chattanooga, TN. Near the end of their tour here, the Ramblers headed the teaching faculty at the first Bluegrass Camp Ireland, organised by Simon Humphries and T.J. Screene. Simon later reported the event on the Camp's Facebook (his report is reproduced in full on the BIB), with special praise for Jim's inspirational banjo class.
Jim has recently made it known that he hopes to be able to come back to Ireland soon; and that he’d love to be part of a workshop or something of the kind. Event organisers who would like to be able to present this exceptional performer and teacher in their programme can contact Jim through his website, Facebook, or e-mail.
