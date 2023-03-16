Henhouse Prowlers release 'My little flower'
Henhouse Prowlers (above; aka Bluegrass Abassadors), who topped the bluegrass section of the bill at last year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, have just released a new single, 'My little flower', the first song from their new album Lead and iron. Their banjo player, Ben Wright, says:
The Prowlers have always straddled the line between traditional and progressive bluegrass, and we know Jake’s 'My little flower' exemplifies that perfectly. The drive and lyrics embrace both sides of the music we love so much.
The video of the song can be seen on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
