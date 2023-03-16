For St Patrick's day
website and Facebook a special St Patrick's day deal (probably only applying to customers in the USA) of free shipping and a pack of strings on all their 4-string banjos (including the IT-17 and IT-19 models with 12" pots, and the CC-Plectrum). The deal also covers their other 'Irish' instruments - two bouzouki models, a mandola, and an octave mandolin. More details are on the Gold Tone e-newsletter.
As a further connection between the day and the American South, the Bitter Southerner online magazine publishes an article by Harrison Scott Key - 'the planet's least serious writer' - on how Savannah, GA, celebrates St Patrick's day.
