07 March 2023

Durrow MIni Bluegrass Festival, 5-6 May 2023: a reminder

Thanks to Tony O'Brien for this reminder:

Woodbine host mini Bluegrass Festival May 5th & 6th in Bob's Durrow, Co. Laois, featuring High Plains Tradition (Colorado) both nights supported by the Gill Family on the 5th and Woodbine on the 6th. Tickets €20 per night or €30 if you book the two nights. Booking essential as it's a 50-seat venue. Pickin' session on Sat. all day.

For more details, see the BIB for 3 Feb. and 13 Feb.. The concert venue, 'Bob's Hideaway', is shown above.

