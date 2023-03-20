Detached notes
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, headliners at Omagh 2019, released their latest album, the twelve-track Let time ride on the Billy Blue Records label. The album was launched over the weekend at the spring edition of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, which the Ramblers host twice a year in Wilmington, OH. A full track listing and many more details are on the East Public Relations press release.
*Banjo enthusiasts have good reason to thank Jason Skinner for this six-minute YouTube video which gives a close-up tour of 'Nellie', Don Reno's 1938 Gibson RB-75 #518-1, obtained in an exchange with Earl Scruggs. 'Nellie' looks gorgeous, and the sound-track (a medley of 'John Henry', 'Dixie breakdown', 'Paddy on the turnpike', and 'Banjo signal') doesn't hurt either. Attention has been drawn on Banjo Hangout to the unusual tailpiece.
*Those of us who like to hear original bluegrass in traditional style, infused with the character and personal musicianship of the players, should appreciate the recordings of Steve Bruce, banjo-player and preacher in La Follette, TN, who has released an instrumental album, What I know now. A recent single from the album, 'By the brook', can be heard on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
