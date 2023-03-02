>Celebrating Doc's 100th anniversary
Doc Watson (born 3 Mar. 1923, died 29 May 2012). The image of Doc above publicises a Boston performance early in his career. John writes:
If Doc Watson was still alive he would be 100 years old on this Friday, 3 March 2023. Doc Watson was born in Deep Gap, North Carolina, on 3 March 1923, becoming blind in his first couple of years from an eye infection. It did not hold him back. He has been described by the great authority on country and roots music, Bill C. Malone, as the greatest roots musician America has ever produced.
It is hard to pigeonhole Doc's music. It covers Appalachian ballads, blues, jazz, rockabilly, bluegrass, and songs by contemporary songwriters. Of course his flatpicking of fiddle tunes on the acoustic guitar mesmerised guitarists and audiences alike. Bringing the guitar from rhythm, to a fully fledged lead instrument. He is also a great fingerpicker.
He was discovered at the beginning of the 1960s by folklorist and musician Ralph Rinzler, was then brought to New York and Boston to perform, and made a huge impact on the folk revival. He influenced many bluegrass guitarists, who then started taking solos in bluegrass ensembles - players like Clarence White, Tony Rice, and young flatpickers today like Molly Tuttle, Trey Hensley, and Billy Strings (who sometimes sounds like a reincarnated Doc Watson), to mention but a few. Tommy Emmanuel was also greatly influenced by Doc. Doc also plays banjo and harmonica and is a wonderful unaccompanied singer: he has a great baritone voice.
Doc started as a solo act, but was later joined by his son Merle. Merle was an excellent guitarist and was especially a great slide player. Merle sadly was killed in an accident in 1985. Doc and Merle became a trio when T. Michael Coleman joined them on bass.
Doc has won many awards, Grammys and lifetime awards, and was also awarded by the president of the USA. In spite of his adversities, Doc kept going. When Merle passed on, flatpicker and friend Jack Lawrence filled in. Doc kept playing up to a couple of weeks before his death at the age of 89.
I first heard Doc's music in the early 1970s on a folk music programme on BBC Radio. Then when I got the record Doc Watson on stage, featuring Merle Watson, I was completely captivated. One thing I really love about Doc is that every song he sings, he makes it his own. I feel no one can sound like Doc. His uniqueness is incredible.
I was one of the lucky few to see Doc, Merle, and T. Michael live in Connolly Hall in Cork in 1981. What an incredible concert. I now have over seventy records, CDs, DVDs, books, and many articles in magazines, on Doc, which I dearly treasure. On Friday I will be celebrating the centenary of Doc's birth in my home with some friends. We will be immersing ourselves in the music of Doc Watson. We will also of course be including Merle Watson, T. Michael Coleman, and Jack Lawrence.
Here are some quotes on Doc by other famous musicians.
Earl Scruggs: 'If I was going to pick guitar, that's the way I would want to pick, like Doc.'
Joan Baez: 'My early lmpressions of Doc were the same as my later impressions of Doc... the best guitar player I ever knew... and what a great singer. I wanted to sing "Alberta" with the same soulful clarity and purity that Doc did.'
Sam Bush: 'When you are playing along with Doc, if you try and throw in too much it sounds horrible. It is the classic three Ts that Doc has, the taste, the tone, and the timing. He is the king of all of those.'
KEEP ON PICKING
© John Nyhan
