'Black Jack Davy' from Mighty Poplar - and a historic issue
Two weeks ago the BIB reported on two new singles from the bluegrass supergroup Mighty Poplar, who are now No Depression's Spotlight band for March. Two days ago, No Depression editor Stacy Chandler published a report on the latest release from the album, 'Black Jack Davy'. The video of the song can be seen in the report or on YouTube.
Palette Records announce the release of a historic album recorded twenty years ago by the trio Soulgrass in the studio of the late Bil VornDick (not to be confused with the jazz-bluegrass-fusion group of the same name and period, featuring major figures of both genres). The trio included Debra Lyn (bass), David Gilbert Foster (guitar), and Billy Ray Lathum, formerly banjo-player of the Kentucky Colonels, one of the most influential bluegrass bands of the 1960s. Also playing on the album were Brad Davis (guitar, mandolin), Robert Bowlin (fiddle), and Tom Roady (percussion). A 12-page companion booklet, detailing Billy Ray’s history, is available in hard copy and digital form. More details are on the Palette Records press release.
