08 February 2023

Upcoming shows by Pilgrim St - and The Dead South in November

Thanks to Owen Brady for the news that Navan's Pilgrim St (above) have several concert dates on their schedule for the coming months:
Links for online bookings for all these shows are on the band's website.

Thanks again to Owen for the longer-term news that the multi-faceted Canadian Americana band The Dead South (image below; see also the BIB for 9 Feb. 2020) will be playing the following two dates in Ireland in early November, in the middle of ten dates in Britain:
© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 6:08 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home