Upcoming shows by Pilgrim St - and The Dead South in November
Pilgrim St (above) have several concert dates on their schedule for the coming months:
- Sat. 4th Mar.: Ballina Arts Centre, Ballina, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 16th Mar.: Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell St., Drogheda, Co. Louth, 8.00 p.m.
- Sat. 15th Apr.: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.00 p.m.
- Fri. 19th May: The Venue Theatre, Ratoath, Co. Meath, 8.00 p.m.
- Sat. 27th May: The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth, 8.00 p.m.
- Sat. 17th June: The Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co. Cavan, 8.00 p.m.
Thanks again to Owen for the longer-term news that the multi-faceted Canadian Americana band The Dead South (image below; see also the BIB for 9 Feb. 2020) will be playing the following two dates in Ireland in early November, in the middle of ten dates in Britain:
- Wed. 1st Nov.: Ulster Hall, Belfast, 7.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 2nd: Vicar Street, Dublin, 7.00 p.m.
