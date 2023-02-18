Two Time Polka gigs, Feb.-Mar. 2023
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:
- Sun. 26th Feb.: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city. Starts midnight, adm. free
- Thurs. 16th Mar.: Left Bank Bar, Kilkenny city, 10.00 p.m.-midnight, adm. free (part of Kilkenny Tradfest)
- Fri. 17th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, 2.00–3.30 p.m., adm. free
- Sat. 18th: Blarney, Co. Cork; open air outside Castle Hotel, 2.00–3.45 p.m.
- Sun. 19th: St Columba's Hall (Tinny Shed), Douglas, Cork, 5.00–7.00 p.m.
