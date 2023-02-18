Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:

Sun. 26th Feb.: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city. Starts midnight, adm. free

Thurs. 16th Mar.: Left Bank Bar, Kilkenny city, 10.00 p.m.-midnight, adm. free (part of Kilkenny Tradfest)

Fri. 17th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, 2.00–3.30 p.m., adm. free

Sat. 18th: Blarney, Co. Cork; open air outside Castle Hotel, 2.00–3.45 p.m.

Sun. 19th: St Columba's Hall (Tinny Shed), Douglas, Cork, 5.00–7.00 p.m.

Our next mail will give details of our gigs at the Kilkenny Roots festival, Caherciveen Mountain Roots festival, and our first gig in France.

Regards & thanks,

Ray & TTP

© Richard Hawkins

