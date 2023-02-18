18 February 2023

Two Time Polka gigs, Feb.-Mar. 2023

Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:

  • Sun. 26th Feb.: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city. Starts midnight, adm. free
  • Thurs. 16th Mar.: Left Bank Bar, Kilkenny city, 10.00 p.m.-midnight, adm. free (part of Kilkenny Tradfest)
  • Fri. 17th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, 2.00–3.30 p.m., adm. free
  • Sat. 18th: Blarney, Co. Cork; open air outside Castle Hotel, 2.00–3.45 p.m.
  • Sun. 19th: St Columba's Hall (Tinny Shed), Douglas, Cork, 5.00–7.00 p.m.
Our next mail will give details of our gigs at the Kilkenny Roots festival, Caherciveen Mountain Roots festival, and our first gig in France.

Regards & thanks,

Ray & TTP

© Richard Hawkins

