TWO great bluegrass nights in Dublin on 12 Feb. 2023
Bluestack Mountain Boys for news of last night's open bluegrass jam session at Mother Reilly's, 32 Rathmines Rd Upper, Dublin 6. Patrick writes:
We had a very special visitor to the 'Bluegrass Sundays' jam session in Mother Reilly's in Rathmines tonight. All the way from East Nashville USA, Seth Mulder [above, left] of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, who has been on vacation in Ireland with his brand new Nugget mandolin. It was a complete delight to pick with one of America's finest pickers, if not the best, and catch up ('so little time'). Very kind of him to think of us and come join our unit. Dublin Bluegrass Collective are so happy he made it to our humble jam. Big thank you to him and his family for popping in. Probably the best night yet. A very kind and generous man. We're back in The Oarsman for 'Bluegrass Tuesdays' at 8.00 p.m. in Ringsend.
Special Consensus concert at Dún Laoghaire on the same night. This was the Special C.'s third time at the Pavilion Theatre, and they ended with a double standing ovation from a very enthusiastic house.
© Richard Hawkins
