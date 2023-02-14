Tim O'Brien on Danny Burns's new single 'Fields of gold'
announces the release today of a new single by Danny Burns, born and raised in the north-west of this island.
The song is 'Fields of gold', written and released thirty years ago by Sting (Gordon Sumner). On the new recording Danny Burns is joined by Tim O'Brien, whose most recent visit to Ireland was last month, touring with his wife Jan Fabricius. The single is available now for download and streaming. Danny Burns's next full-length bluegrass project, Promised land, is scheduled for release later this year by Bonfire Music Group .
© Richard Hawkins
