Tickets go on sale TOMORROW for Bluegrass Omagh 2023, 26-28 May
One of the open-air venues at Bluegrass Omagh 2022;
that looks like Aaron Jonah Lewis on stage
The Ulster American Folk Park at Omagh, Co. Tyrone, announces on Facebook that tickets for this year's bluegrass festival, Bluegrass Omagh 2023, will be going on sale from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday 24 February). An Early Bird ticket offer, giving up to 25% off, will extend to 31 March.
The Friday festival programme takes place entirely at the Silverbirch Hotel on the Gortin Road (B48), where an open Pickin' Party will begin at 4.00 p.m. before the main concert at 7.00 p.m, featuring the Honey Dewdrops (USA), Zoe and Cloyd (USA), the Truffle Valley Boys (I), and the Niall Toner Band (IRL). The programmes for Saturday and Sunday are not yet set out on the website, but other acts shown for the weekend include the Blue Grass Boogiemen (NL), Viper Central (CAN), and Old Baby Mackerel (ENG). A Spotify playlist comprises tracks recorded by all the acts named above; more names are to be announced. Weekend tickets also include entry to the Park's Bluegrass Family Day on Monday 29 May.
© Richard Hawkins
