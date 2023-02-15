The hot Dublin scene gets hotter!
Bluestack Mountain Boys for news of last night's jam at The Oarsman, 8-10 Bridge St., Ringsend, Dublin 4 (D04 N294). Patrick writes:
Tonight we had a special friend from Canada join us. Fintan McEnroe of Cavan showed up with his fiddle. And by God it was gorgeous! Apart from being St Valentine's day in Irishtown, the crowd were very appreciative of the music and we thoroughly loved the vibe. Please let people know they are welcome to come join us. Thanks for your posts and thanks to the musicians and publicans who support us!
The next Dublin session will be this coming Sunday's regular open jam at Mother Reilly's, 32 Rathmines Rd Upper, Dublin 6.
