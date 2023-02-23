Special Consensus celebrates Canada
Special Consensus (who left these shores just over a week ago) will release tomorrow (Fri. 24 Feb.) a new single: the Gordon Lightfoot song 'Alberta bound'.
The single is from their coming album Great blue north, due for release on 12 May and conceived as the band's tribute to Canada, with songs by Canadian writers and guest artists from Canada or based there: the Jaybird Trio (Patrick Sauber, Trisha Gagnon, and John Reischman), Pharis & Jason Romero, Ray Legere, April Verch, Claire Lynch, and many more. Greg Cahill explains:
Special Consensus has toured regularly in Canada since our earliest days and counts many great Canadian bluegrass players and singers among our musical friends. After we released Cape Breton-based J.P. Cormier's song 'Blackbird' last year, we began to think that recording an album of all Canadian songs would be a great way to tip our hats to the immense talent in the Canadian bluegrass community. Getting to collaborate with some of our northern friends on the project was the icing on the cake.
More details are on Bluegrass Today. You can hear the single there or on YouTube.
