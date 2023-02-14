Peter Rowan - where Buddhism and bluegrass mix
O Books (spirituality) section of John Hunt Publishing for news of Mike Fiorito's forthcoming book Mescalito riding his white horse: inspired by the musical adventures of Peter Rowan.
Peter Rowan's sense of the depth and spirit of music has been felt ever since he helped the Father of Bluegrass to write 'Walls of time'. Mike Fiorito - who wrote a major feature on Rowan for Bluegrass Today in April 2022 - describes the book as follows:
Mescalito riding his white horse was inspired by several interviews conducted with Peter Rowan, a legendary bluegrass musician, over a period of a few months in 2021. Peter never really followed the path of rock superstar - he was more interested in the alchemical process of music. In discovering this magic, I have felt myself projected across time, place, and identity and tried to put that experience into words. Except for the quoted interviews, which were transcribed as spoken, what follows is a combination of autobiography mixed with my visions and dreams. Some were imagined. All were real.
Chris Henry, formerly mandolinist in the Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, has written to Fiorito: 'You did a great job with the book! Really got to the heart of Peter's vibe.' Mescalito riding his white horse is scheduled for publication at the end of next month at a price (paperback) of £12.99/ $14.95, or as an e-book for £5.99/ $7.99.
