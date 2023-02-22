'One glass of whiskey' from Robbie Fulks
Robbie Fulks - Grammy-nominated Americana singer, recording artist, instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter - was a member of the Special Consensus in the 1980s; his name came up in Eilis Boland's January interview with Greg Cahill for Lonesome Highway; and Greg in turn mentioned him from the stage during the recent Special C. tour. By coincidence (if that's what it is) Robbie Fulks has just had released on Compass Records a distinctly bluegrassy single, 'One glass of whiskey', from his album Bluegrass vacation which is due for release in April. More details, and a chance to hear the new single, are on Bluegrass Today.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Record companies, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home