We really enjoyed playing for the crowd in the Oarsman last night. They were very appreciative with great applause for our songs and tunes. We hope to be back every Tuesday going forward as it is a really nice spot and the acoustics are excellent. We hope to grow this session and encourage bluegrass musicians to come along and join the jam. It's a lot of fun and we enjoy it. And there's a discounted rate for musicians at the bar! I hope to see you there!© Richard Hawkins

