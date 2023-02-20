More detached notes
Bluegrass Today reports a major bluegrass event in Prague, CZ, in mid May, when Rosťa Čapek, one of the leasing Czech luthiers, is celebrating his 55th birthday and the fifth anniversary of his wedding with a constellation of US bluegrass artists. Tickets have been on sale since 8 February; more details are available on Bluegrass Today and on the Čapek website.
*The Deering Banjo Company has published online a list of bluegrass festivals throughout the USA and abroad. NB: in some cases - especially affecting events outside the USA - Deering had not been able to get this year's dates, but have given details for last year so that anyone who might be in that area can look out for the 2023 dates.
*Pinecastle Records announce a new single from Dale Ann Bradley, 'Love train', and the prospect of a new eleven-track album, Kentucky for me, for release later this year. More details are on the Pinecastle press release.
*On No Depression, Grant Britt reviews Living in a song, the latest album by Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley. The review includes two videos of numbers from the album.
© Richard Hawkins
