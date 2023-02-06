More detached notes
24 Feb. 2022) will be 81 later this month, and he appears on the cover of the current issue of Bluegrass Unlimited (BU) magazine with a major article inside. BU editor Dan Miller writes (with links inserted by the BIB):
Additionally, this issue includes articles about fiddler John Hall [1933-2007], the New York City Unemployed Musicians Baseball League, Jaelee Roberts, The Onlies, Aleyas Mandolins, the story behind the song 'Oh, me of little faith', Lissa Schneckenburger's Ear Training Course, and Danny Stewart Productions, RBR Entertainment, a remembrance of Dudley Murphy. Also, our regular features, General Store, Notes and Queries, Record and Book Reviews, and the National Bluegrass Survey are included.
A 1980 BU article by Don Rhodes on the Lewis Family, with whom Little Roy played for many years, can be read here.
*The IBMA announces an update on Curly Strings, the exciting band from Estonia who in 2022 were the first ever winners of an IBMA International Band Performance Grant. For more on Curly Strings, see the BIB for 27 July 2022. The 2023 winners of the grant will be announced soon.
*Molly Tuttle's latest album Crooked tree was chosen Album of the Year at the 2023 International Folk Music Awards; see John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today and this article on the Bluegrass Situation. Yesterday (5 Feb.) Crooked tree also became Best Bluegrass Album in the 2023 Grammy Awards.
*Bluegrass Today reports that Ashby Frank's Leaving is believing album is to be released this coming Friday (10 Feb.), and that 'Paintball gun', a final single from the album, can be heard on Bluegrass Today or SoundCloud.
*Our Swiss friend Mala Oreen, who has toured Ireland several times leading her full band or a duo or trio, sends her latest e-newsletter announcing her latest album, Awake, and including two live videos with a strong Swiss flavour.
*Missy Raines, seven times IBMA Bass Player of the Year, is the Spotlight interviewee on this week's Bluegrass Ridge TV episode; more details are here.
*The IBMA Foundation announces that Pisgah Banjos are once more donating a custom-made banjo valued at $2,500 (see image below) to be raffled at $20 a ticket in aid of the IBMA's Arnold Shulz Fund.
Labels: Awards, Europe, Fundraising, History, IBMA, Media, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home