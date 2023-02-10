Mo Pitney releases single and video of 'Old home place'
East Public Relations and Bluegrass Today for the news that rising young country star Mo Pitney has recorded 'Old home place' (written by Mitch Jayne and Dean Webb of the original Dillards) as a tribute to the late J.D. Crowe, who recorded it with his New South band on Rounder 0044, one of the most influential albums in bluegrass history. The photo (right) shows Mo and J.D. together.
The official video, shot in the recording studio, is well worth seeing and hearing, as the musicians include Aubrey Haynie (fiddle), Ricky Skaggs (mandolin), Barry Bales (bass), Jerry Douglas (dobro), and Marty Stuart (guitar), all of whom are enjoying the occasion. 'Old home place' is available as a single and is also on the latest Pitney album, Ain't looking back.
© Richard Hawkins
