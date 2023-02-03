While the live music scene here was still recovering from the effects of the pandemic,, his family, and friends presented a one-day Bluegrass Family Reunion at, Durrow, Co. Laois, on 4 Sept. 2021, and a two-day Mini Bluegrass Festival at Bob's on 1-2 July 2022. Both of these were successful and enjoyable events with lively picking sessions, and the latter featured two evening concerts in the new indoor music venue, Bob's Hideout (photo above). Tony now sends this good news:Bob's Bar (above), beside the River Erkina at the north end of Durrow, has for a long time been one of Woodbine's favourite places to play. It is also the focal point for rallies of the traditional 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum.© Richard Hawkins

