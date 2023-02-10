10 February 2023

Ken Perlman online clawhammer clinics, Feb.-Mar. 2023

Ken Perlman (right), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, announces the next two online live instructional workshops in the current season of his 'Clawhammer Clinics for old-time banjo' series: 'Those happy-go-lucky Canadian jigs, clawhammer style' (Mon. 27 Feb.) and 'Adapting syncopated rhythms to clawhammer' (Mon. 27 Mar.). Each clinic lasts an hour and a half. All Ken's previous Clinics are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 12:13 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home