Ken Perlman online clawhammer clinics, Feb.-Mar. 2023
Ken Perlman (right), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, announces the next two online live instructional workshops in the current season of his 'Clawhammer Clinics for old-time banjo' series: 'Those happy-go-lucky Canadian jigs, clawhammer style' (Mon. 27 Feb.) and 'Adapting syncopated rhythms to clawhammer' (Mon. 27 Mar.). Each clinic lasts an hour and a half. All Ken's previous Clinics are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.
